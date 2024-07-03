Gotham FC Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Named to Germany Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been named to Germany's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced today. Additionally, Berger will be playing in a pair of qualifying matches for the Women's EURO 2025 for Germany before going to the Olympics.

Since joining Gotham FC in April, Berger has started and played in 11 games, earning a 7-1-3 record and four clean sheets. The goalkeeper currently leads the NWSL with a save percentage of 82.98% as well as leading the league with a goals-against average of 0.727.

With Germany this summer, Berger will be making her Olympic debut in Paris. Most recently, she was called up for a pair of Women's EURO 2025 qualifiers against Poland, in which Berger appeared in one game and helped Germany secure qualification for the tournament. Previously, Berger was a member of the German squads that competed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and Women's EURO 2022.

Germany will be playing Iceland on July 12 and Austria on July 16 before traveling to France. At the Olympics, Germany is in Group B and is set to face Australia on July 25, the United States on July 28, and Zambia on July 31.

Before going to the Olympics, Berger will travel with Gotham FC to Los Angeles to face Angel City on Saturday, July 6 (10 p.m. ET, ION).

