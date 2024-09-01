Utah Royals FC Adds Defender Julia Grosso

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of American defender, Julia Grosso as a free agent from A-League side Melbourne City FC. Grosso will join URFC through the 2024 season.

Grosso, 25, makes the move to the Wasatch Front from down under in the middle of her two year deal with Melbourne City FC. The defender appeared in 37 matches for MCFC notching two goals in her time with the City Blues.

Since going pro, Grosso has earned 2022-23 A-League Player of the Year honors as a rookie along with a 2023-24 Premiers title, finishing atop of the A-League Women's table that season. MCFC defeated Newcastle Jets 6-0 in a two-match aggregate Semi-Finals before falling to Sydney FC 1-0 in the Grand Final.

Prior to making her professional debut, Grosso played college ball at the University of Kentucky. In five years Grosso made 84 appearances for the Wildcats, scoring four goals in her collegiate career and captaining the side during her last two years. Grosso graduated from the University of Kentucky logging 5754 minutes on the pitch.

The Royals' next match is against Kansas City Current on the road with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC then returns home on Saturday September 14 to host San Diego Wave at 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for that match can be purchased here.

