Gotham FC Falls to the Orlando Pride 2-0

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







ORLANDO, FL - NJ/NY Gotham FC fell to the undefeated Orlando Pride 2-0. Pride forward Adriana secured both goals en route to Orlando's victory.

In the 6th minute of the match, Orlando took the lead when a punchout attempt by Gotham FC keeper Ann-Katrin Berger ricocheted into the path of Pride forward Adriana, who struck it first-time into the back of the net.

The Pride doubled its lead in the 19th minute when Adriana fired the ball across the box and into the near-side netting, scoring her second goal and extending the Pride's lead to 2-0.

Gotham FC came close to reducing the deficit just before halftime. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan went one-on-one with her defender and got a clean shot off, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar, keeping the score at 2-0.

In the 83rd minute, Orlando nearly secured its third goal. On a direct free-kick shot taken by Adriana, the ball dipped just below the crossbar on target, but Ann-Katrin Berger, newly crowned as Germany's Female Footballer of the Year, made a leaping save to deny the attempt.

After a defense-powered second half that saw no goals from either side, the Orlando Pride secured the victory, defeating Gotham FC 2-0.

Despite the loss, Gotham FC generated a lot of offensive chances. The club paced Orlando in shots (16-13), final third entries (65-37), and passes in the final third (146-66).

Gotham FC will face L.D Alajuelense in Costa Rica on Thursday, Sept. 5, in CONCACAF W Champions Cup group stage play. Fans can tune in at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

###

KEY NOTES

Jéssica Silva made her Gotham FC debut as a substitute in the 74th minute.

Esther, Jenna Nighswonger and Katie Stengel tied for the team lead with 3 shots. Nighswonger and Stengel accounted for the two GFC shots on goal.

Emily Sonnett completed 43 of 46 passing attempts (93.5%) and tied with Tierna Davidson for the team lead by winning possession seven times.

MATCH SUMMARY

Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride

September 1, 2024 - Inter&Co Stadium

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 2 0 2

Gotham FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

ORL: Adriana (6', 19')

Misconduct Summary:

ORL: YC: Carson Pickett (90')

GFC: YC: Emily Sonnett (4'), Tierna Davidson (26'), Bruninha (80')

Lineups:

ORL: Anna Moorhouse, Haley McCutcheon, Kylie Strom, Emily Sams, Kerry Abello (Carson Pickett 73'), Marta, Summer Yates (Julie Doyle 65'), Cori Dyke, Angelina (Morgan Gautrat 76'), Barbra Banda (Ally Watt 83'), Adriana

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett (Jessica Silva 75'), Jenna Nighswonger (Taryn Torres 94'), Delanie Sheehan, Rose Lavelle, Nealy Martin (Esther 46'), Crystal Dunn (Katie Stengel 63'), Yazmeen Ryan, Ella Stevens (Bruninha 63')

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.