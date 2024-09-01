Brianna Pinto's stoppage time winner gives Courage fourth win in last five

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage celebrate midfielder Brianna Pinto's winner

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage celebrate midfielder Brianna Pinto's winner(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage earned a come-from-behind win, 2-1, over the Kansas City Current Sunday afternoon at WakeMed Soccer Park. Cortnee Vine scored her first goal in a Courage kit and Brianna Pinto delivered a stoppage-time game-winner in front of 6,003 fans, the second-largest home crowd of 2024.

The Courage earned a fourth win in five matches to improve to 9-1-8 on the season for 28 points and move up to fifth in the NWSL table through 18 weeks. They are unbeaten in five of the last six and are now unbeaten in 18 straight home fixtures dating back to April of last season.

The home streak looked in jeopardy just past the hour mark, when Temwa Chawinga stole the ball under heavy rainfall and broke free behind the Courage back line to put the visitors in front.

But Vine leveled the match five minutes later, shifting the ball onto her right foot and curling the ball into the far post for a silky finish. Haley Hopkins picked up her first assist of 2024 on Vine's goal.

The match was delayed in the 80' minute due to severe weather, with the delay lasting just over an hour and a half. Both sides came out of the delay firing, with the Current having a chance swept off the goalline by Malia Berkely before Pinto netted the winning goal two minutes into added time.

Match Notes:

The match was delayed in 80' due to weather at 3:46 p.m. ET and resumed at 5:17.

Aline Gomes made her Courage and NWSL debut in the 80' entering the match for Haley Hopkins after the weather delay.

Vine became the third Courage player to score in their home debut with the club this season. Bianca St-Georges and Dani Weatherholt both did so in the season opener.

Up Next:

The Courage travels west to face San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, September 8, with a 5 p.m. PT (8 ET) kickoff at SnapDragon Stadium. The match will stream live on NWSL+.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Dani Weatherholt (Feli Rauch - 78'), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O'Sullivan ©, Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez (Brianna Pinto - 80'); Victoria Pickett (Bianca St-Georges - 61'), Cortnee Vine, Haley Hopkins (Aline Gomes - 80')

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Tyler Lussi, Meredith Speck, Victoria Haugen, Charlotte McLean

KCC (4-3-3): Almuth Schult; Ellie Wheeler, Alana Cook, Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Hailie Mace; Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Bayley Feist (Desiree Scott - 68'), Vanessa DiBernardo (Mwanalima Jereko - 73'); Debinha (Hildah Magaia - 90 + 2', Temwa Chawinga, Nichelle Prince (Izzy Rodriguez - 68')

Subs Not Used: AD Franch, Regan Steigleder, Elizabeth Ball, Kristen Hamilton, Kayla Sharples.

Score:

NCC: 2

KCC: 1

Goals:

NCC: C. Vine - 67' (H. Hopkins), B. Pinto - 90' + 2'

KCC: T. Chawinga - 62'

Cautions:

NCC: K. Kurtz - 74'

KCC: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

KCC: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 6,003

