Rapid Reactions: Pride Rain Goals on Gotham

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







1. They just keep rolling. Despite an hour-and-a-half rain delay with torrential downpours, the Orlando Pride secured a 2-0 win against NJ/NY Gotham FC, extending their unbeaten run to 19 straight NWSL games.

2. Call her a churrascaria because Adriana was serving up some Brazilian home cooking against Gotham. A half volley in the sixth minute of the game started it, and a solo effort 13 minutes later padded the lead. It's a massive game for the forward, who was looking for a breakout in league play after only scoring twice this season to this point. Sunday proved to be exactly what she and the team needed.

3. With the win tonight, Head Coach Seb Hines has passed former Orlando coach Tom Sermanni to become the winningest coach in Pride history, winning his 26th league game out of 55 played. Sermanni had 25 wins in 69 games. It's a full-circle moment for Hines, who passes the manager who gave him his first opportunity to coach at a first-team level.

4. In true Seb fashion, his response to breaking the record was nonchalant: "It's cool, I guess. Winningest coach is great, but we have an objective that we want to achieve this year, and we'll continue it."

5. After scoring in the last game, Summer Yates provided the assist for the second goal of the game, pinging a perfect long ball across the field to Adriana, who took it in stride en route to goal. Yates has had a spectacular season and earning the start tonight was just proof of her growth over the course of the season.

6. Welcome back Carson! After playing last week in her first game back with the Pride, the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Carson Pickett re-made her home debut, coming in for Kerry Abello in the 73rd minute.

7. This game was a fantastic test for the Pride, facing off against a team that was dangerous offensively and stingy defensively. Leading into this game, Gotham had only allowed 14 goals in 18 games. For the Pride to get two against them is just more proof as to how dangerous this attack can be when firing on all cylinders and how players continue to step up.

8. The Pride head back on the road next weekend as they take on the Chicago Red Stars in Bridgeview, Illinois. That game is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. ET.

