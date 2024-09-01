What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host Gotham FC in a Clash of Top NWSL Teams

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (12-0-5, 41 points) vs Gotham FC (10-3-4, 34 points)

When: Sunday, August 31, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: Bally Sports (locally) & NWSL+

As the Pride host Gotham FC, here are five things to watch for on Sunday night:

And. Here. We. Go.

This will be the first time this season that the Pride and Gotham will face off against one another. Gotham enter the match having won five straight road games in all competitions against the Pride, but the Pride will look to stop that streak and be the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. The Pride can advance to the playoffs with a win and if two of three results go their way this weekend. They would need Bay to draw or lose at Portland, Louisville to lose against Seattle or Angel City to lose or draw against Chicago.

Let The Games Begin!

The Pride set an NWSL record going unbeaten in 18 consecutive regular season matches following the 1-0 victory over the Dash. The team's last loss came back in the beginning of October of 2023. Across all competitions, the Pride are riding a 21-game unbeaten streak, which is also an NWSL record. Prior to the current run, the Pride's longest unbeaten streaks were nine across all competitions and 10 in regular season play.

Why So Serious?

The 1-0 victory over the Dash served as the Pride's 12th win of the season, which set a new Club record for most wins in a single season. Orlando also currently sits at 41 points at the top of the standings, which also set a new Club record for most points earned in a single season. There are four teams in the NWSL (Orlando, Washington, Kanss City, Gotham) who have at least 34 points through 17 matches so far this season. Only six teams, and never more than one in any season, had reached that mark in the league's first 10 regular seasons combined.

You Wanna Know How I Got These 'Saves'?

With the clean sheet against Houston, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse broke the Club record for most clean sheets in a single season with eight, a record she previously set last season. She also passed former Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris for the Club record for most career shutouts with 15. On the other side of the pitch, Gotham enters the match having kept a clean sheet in four straight matches across all competitions.

I'm Summer

Summer Yates scored her fifth goal of the regular season in Orlando's 1-0 win over Houston on Friday. She joins Barbra Banda (12) and Marta (5) as Pride players with five or more goals this season. It's the first time Orlando has had three different players with at least five goals in a single regular season in Club history.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Head Coach Seb Hines will be the winningest Pride Coach of all-time with his next win (26).

Barbra Banda is two goals away from scoring the most goals in a single season by a Pride player (14).

