Watch Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC on Bally Sports and NWSL+

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride will match up against the defending NWSL Champions NJ/NY Gotham FC for the first time this season. The two clubs played to a 0-0 draw in their most recent match at Red Bull Arena in 2023. Gotham currently sits in fourth place on the NWSL table with 34 points, seven points behind first place Orlando.

With a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash last week, the Pride continued their historic season. The Club set a new NWSL record by going unbeaten in 18-straight matches. They also set new Club records for most wins in a season (12) and most points earned (41).

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse became the Club's all-time leader in career clean sheets with her 15th against Houston. She also set a Club record for most clean sheets in a single season with eight.

Quote of the Week:

"Just moving on to the next game. It's a good opponent, last year's NWSL champion. It's nice to be back home as well in front of our own fans so we're all excited for that, but it's just continuing the momentum. I thought you could tell we've been apart for a bit of time, so those connections weren't quite there that everyone saw at the start of the season, but just really happy we managed to get the three points away from home. Houston away is always a difficult game to play in but it was a good game for us and a lot to build on. We're excited with Gotham coming to our home stadium."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 0 (8/23/24, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Summer Yates

Gotham's Last Matchup: NJ/NY Gotham FC 2, Portland Thorns 0 (8/24/24, Red Bull Arena)

Goal-Scorers: Ella Stevens, Yazmeen Ryan

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-6-5 (Home: 3-4-2, Away: 4-2-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 (5/14/23, Red Bull Arena)

At the Stadium:

Come join the Orlando Pride as they celebrate Halfway to Carnival, presented by Walt Disney World. The Pride will also hold a pregame ceremony recognizing the players that participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chicago Red Stars

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement Partner: Walt Disney World

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

The Story:

