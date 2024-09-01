Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Chicago Red Stars (7-8-2, 23 pts) aim to finish out a two-match road trip with momentum as they take the pitch against Angel City FC (5-9-3, 18 pts). As gaps in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings slowly narrow, returning to the Windy City with three points could prove crucial for the Red Stars.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped points on the road against Louisville, 3-1

LA: Angel City triumphed away from home, winning 2-1 over San Diego

Storylines

Point Hunting: The NWSL playoff race is heating up as the number of matches left in 2024 quickly wanes; a fact both the Red Stars and Angel City are acutely aware of, sitting seventh and ninth in the league standings, respectively. Just inside the postseason picture, Chicago could gain more breathing room with a win, but Angel City are certainly not giving up three points at home easily when it could elevate them above the playoff line. Starting and ending the match strong might be the key for the Red Stars, as Angel City score the majority of their goals in the first 30 minutes while Chicago score most often in the last 15 minutes. Additionally, ACFC concede most often in the closing minutes and haven't won a match when an opponent scores first. September 1 will no doubt be a race to the finish - in more ways than one.

Hannah's Here to Stay: Red Stars rookie Hannah Anderson headlined Chicago's news this week before the team hopped off the plane at LAX, signing a three-year contract extension. Anderson certainly earned her spot through 2027, quickly stepping up to patrol Chicago's back line when injuries arose. Earning her first start under the lights at Wrigley Field June 8, Anderson became a staple in the Red Stars' starting eleven, keeping pace with league veterans and thwarting multiple dangerous chances. Anderson has also demonstrated that her composure under pressure doesn't stop at defense; the rookie calmly buried one of Chicago's four penalties against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC July 20. Head Coach Lorne Donaldson and General Manager Rick Feuz agree: Anderson may not be a goalie, but she's certainly a keeper.

Rookie on the Run: In Chicago's last three away matches, first-year Red Star Jameese Joseph has been tearing up the pitch and leaving a trail of defenders in her wake. Notably, Joseph is just the fifth Red Star to score three goals in as many road matches across all competitions, joining the illustrious company of Jen Hoy, Sam Kerr, Christen Press and Mallory Swanson. Joseph's third goal, which came against Racing Louisville FC August 24, also earned the rookie NWSL Goal of the Week and extended Chicago's streak of scoring away from home to thirteen-straight matches, tying the club record. The rookie has brought speed and reliability to the Red Stars' attack in those matches, not recording a passing accuracy below 75 percent while assisting two other Chicago goals. Additionally, Joseph's 73.83 percent overall passing accuracy and 61.54 percent passing accuracy in the final third this season leads all Red Stars forwards. With stats like these in her rookie season, Joseph is quickly setting herself up as a feared force on Chicago's front line for seasons to come.

