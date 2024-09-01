Chicago Red Stars Fall to Angel City FC in Stoppage Time, 2-1

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Chicago Red Stars dropped their second-straight match, ending their two-match road trip 0-2-0. Rookie midfielder, Bea Franklin, scored the team's lone goal in the 10th minute of the match's 17 minutes of added time in the first half. The team returns to Chicago to take on the first-place Orlando Pride Sunday, September 8, at 5 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium.

KEY MOMENTS:

6' Angel City send a shot into the 18-yard box that curls towards the outstretched hands of Chicago's Alyssa Naeher. The keeper pushes the ball away to make the save, but unfortunately, the ball lands at the feet of LA's Alyssa Thompson who made a run toward the back post and the forward gives LA the lead, 1-0 Angel City

12' Angel City's Jasmyne Spencer evades Tatumn Milazzo on the right side of LA's attacking third and sends a shot at the net that narrowly gets past Naeher, however, after a quick review, the goal is disallowed for offsides on Angel City, 1-0 Angel City

20' A corner kick sent in from Mallory Swanson bounces around the box before Jenna Bike boots it towards the net, where Chicago rookie Hannah Anderson taps in the goal, but review deems the equalizer offside, 1-0 Angel City

45+10' A free kick awarded to Chicago in the attacking third is played short to defender, Natalia Kuikka, who sends a cross into the box from 20-yards away and finds the foot of rookie, Bea Franklin, who levels the score, 1-1

51' Angel City's Sydney Leroux breaks free in the box, but Chicago keeper Alyssa Naeher dives forward to snatch the ball out of danger

52' Chicago's Bea Franklin finds Jenna Bike on the wing, who with a touch, loops the ball over her defender. LA's defender recovers, but sends a misjudged pass back to the middle of the field where a charging Jamees Joseph gets a hold of it and takes it into the box, fires off a shot, but is denied by LA's keeper. Bike following the play, gets the rebound, but skies her own shot out of play

61' LA's Spencer breaks free, gets the ball to a fellow Angel City player on the right side of the 18-yard box who takes a shot, but Naeher is in the right place to stop the shot and end the danger

66' Jasmyne Spencer enters Chicago's box and crosses to Alyssa Thompson, who fires off a shot, but a diving Naeher bats the ball away with full extension

90+1' Angel City break away up the left side of the pitch, make a cross and just find their forward, Sydney Leroux, who gives LA the lead with a sliding shot, 2-1 Angel City

GAME NOTES:

Bea Franklin's first career goal, scored 9 minutes and 49 seconds into first-half stoppage time, is the second-latest first-half goal scored in NWSL regular-season history. Angel City's Sydney Leroux holds the record, scoring 9 minutes and 53 seconds into first-half stoppage time while playing for Orlando Pride in 2021.

Defender Natalia Kuikka's assist on Franklin's equalizer marks Kuikka's first assist in a Chicago jersey.

Defender and Chicagoland native, Camryn Biegalski, earned her first start of the season tonight and her first start as a Red Star.

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride September 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

LA 1 1 2

CHI 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: 6' Alyssa Thompson, 90+1' Sydney Leroux (Vignola)

CHI: 45+10' Bea Franklin (Kuikka)

Disciplinary Report

LA: 72' Katie Zelem (Yellow Card)

CHI:

Lineups

LA: DiDi Haracic, Madison Curry (Vignola), Sarah Gorden, Megan Reid, Jasmyne Spencer, Meggie Dougherty Howard, Madison Hammond (Rodriguez), Alyssa Thompson (Press), Kennedy Fuller (Fuller), Claire Emslie, Messiah Bright (Leroux)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tatumn Milazzo, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka, Camryn Biegalski, Cari Roccaro, Bea Franklin, Jameese Joseph (Shea Groom), Julia Grosso (Schlegel), Jenna Bike (Nádia Gomes), Mallory Swanson (Julia Bianchi)

