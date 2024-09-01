Courage Olympic Return Celebration Postponed

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. (Sept. 1, 2024) - Sunday's intended post-match celebration for the North Carolina Courage's five Olympians has been postponed due to a weather delay in the second half of the team's home match against the Kansas City Current.

The club will communicate a make-up date and plan for the ceremony soon. The match was suspended in the 80' due to lightning with the Courage and Current tied at 1-1. The match is still planned to continue upon the conclusion of the weather delay. Stay tuned to Courage and NWSL social media channels for updates.

