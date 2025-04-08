The Citrus Kit Reimagined by Sophie Hird

April 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

In 2022, Orlando Pride began working with artisans around the world to conceptualize and bring handmade kit art to life. This program identifies artists who showcase their love for soccer through their craft and invites them to collaborate with our club to create a real-life concept kit made from that season's jersey design. Each craftsperson comes up with their own vision that connects Orlando Pride and its design language to their work in a way that creates a truly one-of-a-kind garment. This program is powered by our long-time partner Orlando Health and each piece of the collection lives on in a special display for the patients at Orlando Health facilities in Central Florida.

Project 4: Sophie Hird x The Citrus Kit

Sophie Hird is a British designer and graduate of London College of Fashion with a BA in fashion design and development curriculum. She is a lifelong soccer fan and player hailing from northeast England, who has become known for her fascination with vintage sportswear and upcycling found garments to create unique new pieces.

Following the success of her first collection, Hird has collaborated with a lineup of brands, including Adidas, Nike, Umbro, Selfridges and UEFA. Hird's work has been featured in publications such as British Vogue, Soccer Bible, Hypebeast, Elle, versus as well as worn by Premier League players, Jules Kounde and Rodrigo de Paul.

Her inspiration for this project was based not only on the theme of Florida's Citrus industry but how our Citrus kit's bold pattern would come to life as a Western style shirt. Sophie's point of view as a designer is to flip the notion of traditional sportswear and create unique juxtapositions that break down tired stereotypes.

Orlando Pride defender, Cori Dyke, features in the campaign that was shot at WB Equestrian Center in Sanford, Florida.

