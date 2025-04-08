Kansas City Current Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Blue Sky Fertility

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership with Blue Sky Fertility Tuesday. A leading fertility clinic in Kansas City, Blue Sky is the Official Fertility Partner of the Kansas City Current and will offer its services to players, technical staff and front office staff at a discounted rate.

Blue Sky is the club's first-ever Official Fertility Partner, furthering the Kansas City Current's commitment to the wellbeing of its players, front office staff and technical staff by providing complimentary, confidential fertility and reproductive care. Blue Sky Fertility's services include fertility consultation and testing, ovulation enhancement, in-vitro fertilization, egg freezing, donor egg services and more.

Ranked as a top-10 fertility clinic in the United States, it also possesses one of the countries' top-10 IVF programs, according to CDC data. Blue Sky Fertility's services will provide players and staff with autonomy and flexibility in their future family planning.

"We are excited to announce Blue Sky Fertility as a new KC Current partner," said Kansas City Current Senior Vice President, Commercial, Missy Jenkins. "Blue Sky's world class and trailblazing reproductive care will be a tremendous asset and is vital as we continue to support our players, technical staff and front office staff."

With clinics in both Overland Park, Kan., and Lee's Summit, Mo., Blue Sky Fertility has been Kansas City's leading fertility clinic since 2016. They provide cutting-edge reproductive care with a compassionate, personalized approach. Led by Dr. Ryan Riggs, a top fertility specialist in Kansas City, the Blue Sky Fertility team brings years of experience in IVF, donor eggs, donor sperm and fertility preservation. Additionally, Blue Sky Fertility proudly supports all families, including single parents, LGBTQ+ families and couples facing infertility, ensuring every patient receives judgment-free, inclusive care.

"We could not be more excited and honored to partner with the KC Current and empower their team members to plan for and grow their families", said Ryan M. Riggs MD & Medical Director at Blue Sky Fertility.

