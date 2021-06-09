Utah Falls 4-2 in Game 2 of Playoff Series

June 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen, Texas - Cedric Pare scored 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as the Allen Americans got goals from 4 different players and CJ Motte saved 27 of 29 as they defeated the Grizzlies 4-2 on Wednesday night. Allen leads the best of 5 Western Conference semifinal series 2 games to 0.

Utah scored first as Pare got a power play goal 5:36 into the game. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Allen tied it up as Matt Register got his 26th career playoff goal 12:29 into the period. The game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes with Utah outshooting Allen 11 to 9.

Scott Conway gave Allen a lead with a power play goal 12:41 into the second period. Allen went 1 for 3 on the power play. The Americans extended the lead 15:08 in as Brett Neumann scored what turned out to be the game winner. Neumann has the game winning goal in both games of the series. Allen led 3-1 after 2 periods.

The Americans made it 4-1 as Collin Shirley scored 5:54 in the 3rd. 14 seconds later Travis Barron scored for Utah on a centering pass from Pare out in front. It was Barron's 4th career playoff goal. That completed the scoring as Utah fell for the 2nd straight night despite outshooting Allen 29 to 22.

Game 3 of the best of 5 series is on Friday, June 11 at Maverik Center. Utah needs to win 3 in a row to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Game 4 if necessary is on Saturday, June 12. Game 5 if necessary is on Monday, June 14. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Bring a fish to throw on the ice after Utah's first goal. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brett Neumann (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

2. CJ Motte (Allen) - 27 of 29 saves.

3. Cedric Pare (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.