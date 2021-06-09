Preview: Game 2 at South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (0-1) meet the South Carolina Stingrays (1-0) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight in North Charleston. The Everblades trail the Stingrays 0-1 in the series after Monday's 3-2 overtime defeat.

Game 1: South Carolina edged Florida 3-2 in overtime on Monday to take a one-game series lead. Levko Koper put the Blades up 1-0 in the first period, and Michael Neville would eventually give Florida a 2-1 lead early in the third. Matthew Weis scored twice for the Rays, including once in the middle of the third frame to tie the game at 2-2. South Carolina's Dan DeSalvo scored the game-winner in overtime.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina barreled into the postseason with a six-game win-streak to end the season and were one of the hottest teams in the ECHL entering the playoffs. Brett Supinski helped lead the Rays down the stretch with goals in four of the final five regular season games. All-ECHL Second Team selection Cole Ully headlines South Carolina with 60 points (24g-36a) in only 55 games in the regular season. Matthew Weis scored two goals in Game 1 against Florida after he posted 10 tallies in the regular campaign. Goaltender Hunter Shepard finished the season with five straight wins, and the netminder made 28 saves on 30 shots in Game 1.

Eastern Conference Rivals: The Everblades and the Stingrays have met six previous times in the postseason. Each club has claimed victory in three of the series, although one of Florida's "series" wins came in a one-game play-in contest in 2002. The Everblades last won a series against the Stingrays in 2005, when Florida beat South Carolina three games to one to eventually move on to the Kelly Cup Finals.

McCarron Named Plus Performer of the Year: The ECHL on Sunday announced that Florida Everblades' forward John McCarron is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +29. It is the fourth straight season a member of the Everblades has won the award, following Ben Masella in 2019-20, Joe Cox in 2018-19 and Logan Roe in 2017-18.

WHO: Florida Everblades at South Carolina Stingrays - Game 2

WHERE: Carolina Ice Palace - North Charleston, S.C.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

