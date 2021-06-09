Thunder Look to Even Series vs. Fort Wayne

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, look to even its series tonight at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Last night, Anthony Nellis scored with 25 seconds left to give the visitors their first lead of the night. Bobby McMann was close to tying the game as the clock ran out, but was unable to put the puck past Dylan Ferguson.

Wichita got goals from Ryan White and Gordie Green while Alex Peters, Stephen Johnson, Beau Starrett and Noel Hoefenmayer each collected assists.

All-time, Wichita is 14-11 in Game 2 of a playoff series and 67-64 in the postseason. Last night marked the first time in franchise history that the Thunder played a playoff game in June.

Wichita and Fort Wayne are facing each other for the second time in postseason history and the first time since the 2012 CHL Finals. The Komets took the series four games to one.

During the regular season, Wichita went 2-1 against Fort Wayne with all three games being played at Memorial Coliseum. Last night was the first time the Komets played in the Air Capital since the 2017-18 season.

Western Conference Semifinals - Best-of-Five Series (all times CST)

Game 1 - Fort Wayne 3, Wichita 2

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 9 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 - Friday, June 11 at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, June 12 at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Monday, June 14 at Fort Wayne (if necessary), 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne lead series 1-0

The first round games will take place at the Wichita Ice Center and are $20 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Thunder office, by calling (316) 264-4625.

