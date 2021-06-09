Playoff Game Day Preview: Game 2, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

June 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Matt Register and goaltender Jake Paterson

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Matt Register and goaltender Jake Paterson(Allen Americans)

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight in Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The puck drops at 7:05 pm. The Americans won Game 1 on Tuesday night 3-1. Following tonight's game, the series shifts to Utah.

ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:

EARLY PREGAME SHOW 6:30 PM CST: Alton Dills and Jason Thomas

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 pm CST: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: Bar Louie in the Village at Allen.

Next Game: Friday, June 11, @ Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 pm.

The Series: The Allen Americans are 1-0 in their best of five series with the Utah Grizzlies. Allen looks to take a 2-0 series lead tonight. This is the first playoff series for Allen since blowing a 3-0 series lead to the Idaho Steelheads, and dropping four straight games to lose the series.

About Last Game: The Americans scored early in the first period on a goal by Spencer Asuchak. They would not score again until the third period. Brett Neumann netted his first career postseason goal at the 6:10 mark of the final frame. His goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen. Colby McAuley added an insurance goal late in the third period to seal the deal. The Americans were outshot by Utah 30 to 22. Jake Paterson stopped 29 of 30 shots to get the win. Neither team had a power play goal in the game. Allen went 0 for 5. Utah was 0 for 3.

Colby McAuley Returns: Colby McAuley played in his first game since April. McAuley had a goal on one shot in his return to the Allen lineup. He had 16 points in 20 regular season games for Allen.

A Pat on the Back: Jake Paterson was the star of the game for Allen on Tuesday night. He stopped 29 of 30 Utah shots on net. The Americans netminder has only allowed one goal in his last two starts. Paterson shutout the Rapid City Rush last Saturday night in a 4-0 Allen victory.

Comparing Allen and Utah Grizzlies

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-0-0

Away: 0-0-0

Overall: 1-0-0

Last 10: 1-0-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Scott Conway and Spencer Asuchak, (2)

Goals: Spencer Asuchak, Brett Neumann, and Colby McAuley (1)

Assists: Scott Conway (2)

+/-: Spencer Asuchak and three others, (+2)

PIM: Zane Franklin (4)

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 0-0-0

Away: 0-1-0

Overall: 0-1-0

Last 10: 0-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Matthew Boucher and Travis Barron (1)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (1)

Assists: Travis Barron (1)

+/-: Travis Barron and Ty Lewis (+1)

PIM: Hayden Hodgson (4)

PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.