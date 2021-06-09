Lancaster Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year
June 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Samuel Jardine of Greenville finished second, followed by Allen's Matt Register, Dean Stewart of Wichita and Indy's Willie Raskob.
The winner of the Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Lancaster led all league defensemen in goals (26) and points (64) and he was tied for third in assists (38). Those totals were tied for seventh, fifth and tied for sixth overall in the league respectively. He also ranked first among blueliners with 10 power-play goals, four game-winning goals and 189 shots on goal, and was tied for first with 26 power-play points.
Lancaster's 26 goals are tied for the third most by a defenseman in a single-season in ECHL history, and the most goals scored by a blueliner since Louisiana's Chris Valicevic tallied 27 times in the 1999-2000 season.
Lancaster has recorded 91 points (31g-60a) in 106 career ECHL games with Allen while adding one assist in nine career American Hockey League games with Iowa, San Antonio and Stockton.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans
2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers
