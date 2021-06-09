Grizzlies Playoff Preview: Game 2 Utah at Allen

June 9, 2021

Western Conference Semifinals

#1 Allen Americans (45-23-4) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-26-11)

Game 1 - Utah 1 Allen 3 - Matthew Boucher scored 14:21 into the first period. Allen got goals from Spencer Asuchak, Brett Neumann and Colby McAuley. Utah outshot Allen 30 to 23. Allen went 0 for 5 on the power play and Utah was 0 for 3. Charlie Gerard led Utah with 6 shots on goal. Allen goaltender Jake Paterson saved 29 of 30 and Utah's Parker Gahagen saved 20 of 22.

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 3 - Friday, June 11 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Saturday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Monday, June 14 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Every game is available on Mixlr/FloSports.

Tonight is game 2 of the best of 5 Western Conference Semifinal series. The Utah Grizzlies are in the playoffs for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that ended with a postseason.

Maverik Center Watch Party

There will be a Grizzlies Watch Party in the Centennial room on the 4th floor of Maverik Center for game 2 of the series. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Welcome to Playoff Hockey Matthew Boucher

Boucher scored a goal in his pro playoff debut. He led Utah with 25 goals in the regular season and was named the league's Rookie of the Year after leading all first-year pros with 52 points. During the regular season Boucher had 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 16 games vs Allen.

Lucky Number 10 and 25

There must be something about the number 10 and leading the team in goals. This season Matthew Boucher wore number 10 and had 25 goals to lead the Grizzlies. Last season Ty Lewis wore number 10 for Utah and led the team with 25 goals when the season was cancelled on March 14, 2020.

Utah's Been Good on the Penalty Kill

Utah's penalty kill was 5 for 5 last night in game 1. Utah's penalty kill was 33 for 36 in the last 12 regular season games. This season the penalty kill was 5th in the league at 84.2 percent.

Save That Puck Matthew Schwegmann, It's His First as a Pro

There were 4 different instances this season where a player scored his first professional goal vs Allen. Hunter Skinner scored 2 goals vs Allen on January 31. Wyatt McLeod also scored 2 goals vs Allen on May 19. 4 days later Sasha Mutala also scored his first 2 professional goals vs Allen on May 23. Current Allen defenseman Kris Myllari scored his first pro goal in the 2nd period of the January 30 game.

Travis Barron

Barron had an assist on the Matthew Boucher goal in game 1. Barron had 3 assists in 5 games for Utah in the 2019 playoffs. Barron has championship experience as he played in 20 playoff games for the 2018 Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles.

2020-2021 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 35-26-5-6

Home record: 21-9-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 122 to 102 at home.

Road record: 14-17-2-3

Win percentage: .563 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 81

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 2.88 (Tied 10th). Goals for: 207

Goals against per game: 3.04 (10th). Goals against: 219

Shots per game: 32.40 (4th).

Shots against per game: 29.10 (3rd).

Power Play: 16.8 % - 47 for 280 (8th).

Penalty Kill: 84.2 % - 218 for 259 (5th)

Penalty Minutes: 1037 (14.40 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 12 (Tied for 2nd) - Travis Barron had 5 shorthanded goals to tie for the league lead with Allen's Corey Mackin.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 10 (Tied 10th)

Players Used: 52.

Record When Scoring First: 22-9-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 22 12

Opposition 13 25

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (25)

Assists: Trey Bradley (37)

Points: Boucher (52)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn/Hayden Hodgson (86)

Games Played: Cedric Pare (67)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (17)

Power Play Goals: AJ White (9)

Power Play Assists: Lowney/Ty Lewis (11)

Shots on Goal: Boucher (209)

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (14.2 %) - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: White (5)

Wins: Parker Gahagen (10)

Save %: Gahagen (.929) - Minimum 8 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.04). - Minimum 8 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 57 83 60 4 3 207 Utah Grizzlies 761 796 729 44 2330

Opposition 70 77 61 5 6 219 Opposition 653 766 624 46 2089

