ECHL Transactions - June 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

Allen:

Add C.J. Motte, G activated from reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Add Cameron Hebig, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve

Delete John McCarron, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

