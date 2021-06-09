ECHL Transactions - June 9
June 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 9, 2021:
Allen:
Add C.J. Motte, G activated from reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Add Cameron Hebig, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve
Delete John McCarron, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
