Allen's Lancaster Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Samuel Jardine of Greenville finished second, followed by Allen's Matt Register, Dean Stewart of Wichita and Indy's Willie Raskob.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Lancaster led all league defensemen in goals (26) and points (64) and he was tied for third in assists (38). Those totals were tied for seventh, fifth and tied for sixth overall in the league respectively. He also ranked first among blueliners with 10 power-play goals, four game-winning goals and 189 shots on goal, and was tied for first with 26 power-play points.

Lancaster's 26 goals are tied for the third most by a defenseman in a single-season in ECHL history, and the most goals scored by a blueliner since Louisiana's Chris Valicevic tallied 27 times in the 1999-2000 season.

Lancaster has recorded 91 points (31g-60a) in 106 career ECHL games with Allen while adding one assist in nine career American Hockey League games with Iowa, San Antonio and Stockton.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

