Blades Fend off Stingrays in Game 2

June 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades tied the series against the South Carolina Stingrays at 1-1 .The Everblades shared the wealth and had five different goal scorers on the stat sheet. The Stingrays nearly mounted a comeback with a four goal period during the last twenty minutes.

FIRST STAR: Zach Solow (FLA) - one goal, two assists, two shots, +2

SECOND STAR: Myles Powell (FLA) - one goal, one shot

THIRD STAR: Dylan Steman (SC) - two assists, +1

The Everblades kicked off game two with an unassisted toe drag snipe by Alex Kile towards the end of the first frame (16:10). Less than a minute later, forward Levko Koper stretched the lead to 2-0 on an assist from Joe Pendenza and Zach Solow (17:09).

After killing off a 3-on-5 for the Stingrays, Everblades forward Michael Huntebrinker exploded out of the pack from the neutral zone and buried the puck in the back of the net to extend the lead to 3-0 (5:30). Florida continued to pile it on when Naples native Zach Solow scored on a breakaway off of a Hugo Roy assist (15:33). Florida did not let up during the power-play when Myles Powell deflected the puck on a pass from Zach Solow to make the score 5-0 (17:49).

The Stingrays took one back when forward Justin Florek scored early in the third period to make the score 5-1 (0:52). South Carolina refused to go quietly when Brett Supinski scored on a man advantage and made it 5-2 (4:23).

The Stingrays continued to fight back thanks to an effort by Cole Ully who scored the third unanswered goal and thinned the Everblades lead to 5-3 (8:58). South Carolina clawed back to a one-goal deficit when Tyler Nanne put the puck in the back of the net to close the gap to 5-4 (9:51). The comeback ultimately fell short for the Stingrays and the Everblades secured the 5-4 win.

The Blades return home for game three on Saturday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m and for game four on Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.. Find tickets to the game on Saturday HERE. Tickets for Sunday's game will go on sale tomorrow, June 10 at 10:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.