US Soccer Announces Draw and Schedule for U.S. Open Cup Round Two
March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Tulsa - FC Tulsa will face Forward Madison FC in Round Two of the U.S. Open Cup, US Soccer announced Friday.
The first-round match is set for April 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin. FC Tulsa advances to the second round after defeating Tulsa Athletic, 1-0, on March 18th and Forward Madison FC advances to the second round after defeating Duluth FC, 5-1.
FC Tulsa continue in the historic national club championship following a 2024 run that saw it reach the Round of 16 against MLS side Sporting Kansas City. Forward Madison FC enters the 2025 U.S. Open Cup for only the fifth time.
More details on the match will be provided in the coming weeks.
FC Tulsa returns to USL Championship play on Saturday, March 22nd at ONEOK Field against North Carolina FC. It is Samurai Night presented by Philbrook Museum of Art and the first 1000 fans will receive a Samurai Slap Bracelet. Get tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.
