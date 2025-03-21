Republic FC Reinforces Roster with Defensive Depth, Emerging Young Players

Republic FC bolstered its 2025 roster with six additional players - Tyler Clegg, Jackson Martin, Jackson Montero, Diego Mellado, Jayden Fitzgerald Boes, and Tag Chalmers - ahead of its upcoming match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Each of the contracts are subject to league and federation approval. Clegg joins the club on a short-term, 25-day Contract. The club utilized USL Academy Contracts to add Martin, Montero, Mellado, Fitzgerald Boes, and Chalmers to the first team roster, while allowing them to retain their collegiate eligibility. Under the USL's Young Player Sporting Initiative, clubs can utilize two additional roster spots on matchday for players who have either signed USL Academy Contracts or players on professional contracts who were under age 17 at the time of their signing.

"Every year, we look for an opportunity to adding talented young players from our academy and the surrounding region into our first team environment for valuable experience at the professional level," said Republic FC President & General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Our region is full of talent and Jackson Martin, Diego, Jayden, and Jackson Montero have shown they are ready to compete and learn in a pro-environment. Adding Tag from Open Tryouts shows once again how important that pathway is to our club."

Dunivant added, "Tyler has impressed us in a short period of time and has earned an opportunity to contribute to the club early in the season. With some early season injuries at center back, he'll provide us with some much needed depth on the backline."

Tyler Clegg spent the last two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro side Portland Timbers 2. He was selected by Portland Timbers in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Across 44 appearances with T2, the Virginia native scored three goals and maintained an 82.9% passing accuracy. In 2023, he was called up to the first team and made two appearances in the U.S. Open Cup, scoring his first professional goal against Orange County SC on April 26. Last year, was called into first team service again on a 25-day-contract with Portland Timbers. Before beginning his pro career, the 24-year-old centerback played five seasons at James Madison University. The three-year captain helped the Dukes win three consecutive Colonial Athletic Association titles.

Since 2017, 40 homegrown academy players have earned the opportunity to join the first team on USL Academy contracts. Since 2019, a minimum of two players have been signed each year following the club's winter training camp. Martin, Montero, Mellado, and Fitzgerald Boes are all current players in Republic FC's Youth Development Academy. Three of the four have committed to Division I colleges ahead of the 2025 NCAA soccer season.

Sacramento's own Jackson Montero and Jackson Martin have been with the club since 2017 and have featured for every age group during their youth career. In 2022, they were members of the U15 academy team that reached the semifinal round of the MLS NEXT Cup - the only non-MLS academy to reach the late stages of the annual national tournament. Before joining Republic FC, local youth soccer organizations Sacramento United and San Juan United Soccer Club helped support their development. In the Fall, Montero will feature for University of the Pacific and Martin will join the roster at Princeton University.

Jayden Fitzgerald Boes joined Republic FC in 2024 and has quickly risen among the ranks of the system to feature for the U16, U17, and U19 teams. Across 30 appearances, he has recorded an impressive 22 goals and 15 assists. He has committed to play for Stanford University in 2026. Before joining Republic FC, Fitzgerald Boes featured for Association Football Club in Oakland.

Sacramento native Diego Mellado has been a part of Republic FC's Academy since 2022 and has logged over 100 appearances with more than 10 goals and 30 assists. Along with Jackson Montero, he attends Elk Grove Charter School - Republic FC's education partner to support academy and first team players - where students can continue their education with individualized programs that provide flexibility for training and travel schedules. Mellado joined Republic FC after spending time with Clovis Crossfire.

Tag Chalmers from El Dorado Hills was invited to join the first team during training camp following his performance at the club's Open Tryout in January. The 18-year-old midfielder grew up playing for El Dorado Hills Soccer Club. Last year, he signed a USL Academy contract with League One club Central Valley Fuego. During the season he earned 15 gameday roster selections and made one appearance.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

