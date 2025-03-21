Monterey Bay Travels Down the Coast for League Fixture with Orange County SC on Saturday

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, California - Monterey Bay FC (1-1-0, 3 points) hits the road down the coast to Irvine for its third match in seven days on Saturday against Orange County SC (1-0-1, 4 points). Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT at Championship Soccer Stadium in Week 3 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, with live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC enters the weekend on the heels of two consecutive wins in all competitions. After winning a 3-2 thriller in the club's home opener over rival Oakland Roots SC on March 15 and securing a first round win in this season's U.S. Open Cup with a 4-0 score just four days later, Monterey Bay FC is now prepared to play its third game in seven days. With seven goals in all competitions this week alone, the Crisp-and-Kelp have showcased a potent offense to start the campaign and aims to take that momentum on the road.

The club's seven goals this week were produced by six different players, with all but a penalty being assisted as well. On the weekend, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, and Anton Søjberg led the way. Then In the midweek cup match, Mobi Fehr - in his 2025 debut - set the tone early, scoring the fastest goal in club history just 71 seconds into the game. Xavi Gnaulati added a first-half brace in the match, and Paul buttoned up the contest with a late goal of his own. In addition, Alex Dixon, Adam Larsson, Grant Robinson, Luke Ivanovic, and Adrian Rebollar all contributed with assists - marking 10 different players involved in the attack so far this season.

Historically, Monterey Bay FC and Orange County SC have faced each other a total of six times, with OC currently holding a slight edge in the series (2-3-1 head-to-head record overall). Monterey Bay will have a chance to even things up in the all-time series on Saturday, but 100 percent of the team's focus will be on extending the club's winning streak to three matches.

Orange County SC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium; Irvine, California

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear, 63°F

2025 Records

Orange County SC (1-0-1, 4 pts, 3rd West); Monterey Bay FC (1-1-0, 3 pts, 7th West)

