FC Tulsa Names Andrew Christiansen as Assistant Coach for 2025 USL Championship Season
March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has named Andrew Christiansen its Assistant Coach for the 2025 USL Championship season.
Christiansen joins head coach Luke Spencer and the club with extensive experience as an assistant coach in top-tier Australian football. Most recently, he served as Assistant Coach at the Western Sydney Wanderers, and prior to that, he was also an Assistant Coach at the Central Coast Mariners in the Australian A-League. Over the course of his coaching career, Christiansen has built a reputation for his strong leadership and ability to help teams perform at their highest level at the top level of soccer in Australia.
With years of hands-on coaching experience, Christiansen brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to FC Tulsa. His experience and dedication to helping players reach their potential will be a great addition to the team as they continue their bright start to the season.
"After speaking to Caleb and Luke it was clear we were aligned in our values and ambitions so I'm delighted to have joined FC Tulsa." Christiansen said. "There's a great energy within the team and we're headed in the right direction. I am excited to work as hard as possible to bring success to the club."
As an experienced coach, Christiansen's insight and leadership will be valuable in guiding FC Tulsa to new heights in 2025.
"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to FC Tulsa as our new assistant coach" Spencer said. "With a wealth of experience working alongside elite-level players and coaches in the A-League, Andrew brings invaluable insights and expertise to our team. His understanding of the game, combined with his ability to connect with players, will undoubtedly improve our team's performance from day one."
Christiansen joins FC Tulsa ahead of its March 22 match against North Carolina FC.
