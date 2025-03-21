Lexington Sporting Club Advances to Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Set to Face Columbus Crew 2

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The magic of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is alive, and Lexington Sporting Club is ready for more. After securing its first-ever victory in the historic tournament, the club is charging into the second round, where it will take on Columbus Crew 2 on Tuesday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

This year's Open Cup run is already rewriting history for Lexington SC, which fell short in the first round last season. Now, with momentum on its side, the club is hungry for another statement win. The stakes are higher, the competition is tougher, and the path to a potential MLS showdown is getting closer.

Founded in 1914, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the country's oldest soccer competition, bringing together clubs from every level of the American soccer pyramid. Lexington SC is embracing the challenge, knowing that every victory brings national recognition and a shot at something bigger.

