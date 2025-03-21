El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road for Derby Del Camino Real

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After scoring 11 goals in three games at home to start the season, El Paso Locomotive FC head north for the Derby Del Camino Real as they face rivals New Mexico United on Saturday at 3 p.m. MT at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT NEW MEXICO UNITED - SATURDAY, MARCH 22, 2025 @ 3 P.M. MT - ISOTOPES PARK - ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

Watch: ESPN+ Listen: Sirius XM

KEY STORYLINES

After two draws to start its 2025 USL Championship campaign, El Paso Locomotive FC secured a 5-1 victory over Harpos FC at Southwest University Park in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup to advance in the tournament. Bryan Romero scored his first two Locomotive goals in his first start for the club while Beto Avila and Gabi Torres each followed up their USL Championship Team of the Week selection with goals of their own.

Locomotive currently have two players out on international duty in the current window. Jahmali Waite is with Jamaica for their CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while Noah Dollenmayer is with the Dominican Republic for a pair of friendlies against Puerto Rico.

After last week's draw with Phoenix Rising FC, Los Locos had three players get recognized on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2. Torres and Avila each earned starting spots while Amando Moreno was chosen as the Player of the Week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Already halfway to his goal total from last season, Moreno has been on fire to start his 2025 campaign with three goals on the year, the most in the league. He stunned fans with a thrilling bicycle kick to complete his brace in the 53rd minute which served as the highlight of the match for Los Locos. This is Locomotive's first POTW award since Moreno scored his last brace back on May 24, 2024 against Charleston Battery.

"I'm extremely happy to have scored two goals at home," Moreno said, "and I'll keep working to have more nights like these. It's only the beginning, and I have so much faith in my team that we will only get better. I'll keep playing my part to help my team get to the top."

F Beto Avila: Avila has fit in nicely with El Paso's attack in his first two games with the club. He opened the scoring for the Locos on Saturday with a volley into the back of the net six minutes in while also feeding Gabi Torres on his goal to start the second half.

"I was happy to chip in a goal and assist to get the offense going this season," Avila said. "It's just the beginning, and there's definitely more to come."

D Gabi Torres: In his first start for Locomotive, Torres chipped in a stellar performance against his former club. He finished with a team-high four interceptions while also finishing off a cross from Avila in the 47th minute for his first Locomotive goal and first USL goal since 2023 which ironically came against El Paso.

"I feel grateful for the recognition and for the opportunity to represent Locomotive," Torres said. "It was special playing against Phoenix. I have a lot of friends and great admiration for the people working there."

OPPONENT INFO: New Mexico United

The Locos trail the all-time series with New Mexico United 4-6-7. The visitors took home the top seed in the Western Conference last season but were upset by Las Vegas Lights FC in the conference semifinals.

The highest profile match between these two clubs came in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinal in El Paso where 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide things. The Locos would ultimately win the penalty shootout 5-3 and advance in the playoffs that season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on result from Matchday 2: "It's on us. We have to defend better. We scored fourgoals, but when you do that at home, you should win.That's something we need to fix and quickly. If we wantto be a team that goes to playoffs, we have to be abetter team defensively especially at home. We need toimprove in that aspect."

Amando Moreno on bicycle kick goal against Phoenix: "You can ask any of our guys. It's something I always tryto do in training. When I'm in the field, my mindset isthat if it happens, it happens. I'm the kind of guy thatlikes to take chances. That's what I get paid to do. I feelway more confident than I did last year. This wasn't metrying to do too much. This year just feels different. Thecamaraderie that we have as a group is different."

Moreno on embracing leadership role this season: "Something I say to everyone in the huddle is that weneed to enjoy this. There was so much tension last year,but this should be fun. It's a Saturday night, and peopleare coming to watch us. That's what people want to see.It's our job, but we're playing soccer. We can get moreout of this if we relax and play our game. We have somuch talent on this team. We're not going to be happywith today's result, but we're going to work to build thisteam as strong as possible."

