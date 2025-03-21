Preview: Hartford Heads to Steel City as USL Championship Play Resumes

Hartford Athletic ships up to the Steel City on Saturday to square off with Eastern Conference foe Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium. Hartford (0-1-0) took care of business 3-0 against NPSL side New York Shockers on March 18 in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Their lone regular season match was a 2-0 defeat on the road to newly minted USL Championship side Lexington SC on March 8. The Riverhounds (0-1-1) secured a point on March 8 against North Carolina FC in a 1-1 decision before being kept off the scoresheet against San Antonio FC 2-0 on March 15. Saturday is Pittsburgh's first match at home of the 2025 season. Here's what you need to know about the match:

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

WHEN: Saturday, March 22nd, 7 PM

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

HOW TO WATCH: MyTV9, wtnh.com, or the Golazo Network

No Shock in the Open Cup

Hartford overwhelmed the Shockers in a dominant 3-0 showing at Trinity Health Stadium, advancing to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup. The stats speak for itself:

Hartford: 15 shots (7 on target), NY: 1 shot (0 on target)

Hartford: 80% possession rate, NY: 20%

Hartford: 759 passes (91% accuracy), NY: 197 passes (61% accuracy)

Hartford: 9 corners, NY: 0 corners

Nigerian forward Adewale Obalola got Hartford on the board with a left footed touch from point blank range in the 12'. Mamadou Dieng beat the Shockers keeper on a shot that snuck just within the left post in the 38' after a beautiful delivery from Michee Ngalina to spring Dieng free down the field. Ngalina put the game out of reach with a goal of his own after Obalola zipped in a cross using the inside of his boot on the connection. Hartford improves their Open Cup record to 4-4 all-time.

Michee in Motion

Michee Ngalina is a workhorse that leaves his footprint every time he steps out on the pitch. The 25-year old forward brings back a dynamic style of play with speed that kills and finesse to break down any keeper to match. Winner of the 2024 Hartford Athletic Fans Choice Offensive Player of the Year, Ngalina logged the most minutes played for the Boys in Green last season (2,623) while pacing the team in assists (5) and finishing second in goals scored with eight. He notched a goal and assist against New York Shockers, making his impact known early on in 2025.

Across the Allegheny

Hartford and Pittsburgh have squared off 15 times in the past 6 seasons and trips to Highmark Stadium haven't been the most encouraging for the Hartford faithful, winning once and drawing once in eight tries. The lone win for Athletic came during the 2020 season, a 1-0 victory which saw Hartford keeper Parfait Mandanda draw a red card in the 71st minute. Backup goalkeeper Mike Novotny came on and completed the clean sheet all while down a man.

About the Opponent

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC come off a down season for their standards, finishing in 7th place in the Eastern conference in 2024. One of the longest standing members of the USL, they've qualified for the postseason every year since 2018. Featuring something of a rebuilt roster, some familiar faces remain. Wethersfield, CT native Danny Griffin returns for his 7th season in Black and Yellow and veteran midfielders Robbie Mertz and Junior Etou return to help solidify the midfield. Goalkeeper Eric Dick returns for his second season keeping some familiarity in goal. Bob Lilley's squads have been known for stingy defense and finding a way to pull out positive results, but the Hounds are off to a slow start in 2025, earning 1 point from two games and conceding 3 goals.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Mamadou Dieng, FW, #9

At just 20 years old, Dieng emerged as Hartford Athletic's top goal scorer last season with 11 and registered a team best 30 shots on target. The Senegalese forward found the back of the net in his second appearance of 2025 against NPSL side New York Shockers. It was the second goal in a 3-0 shutout, helping his team advance to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup. Dieng is a force to be reckoned with in the attacking third. His 6'2, 170-pound frame makes him a nightmare for defenders, especially in the air, where he outleaps opponents for headers. With a natural instinct for goal, he is a key member of Hartford's attack.

Pittsburgh - Augustine Williams, FW, #9

One of the purest goal scorers in the league, Augustine Williams brings more than just firepower- he knows how to lead a winning club. The 27-year old Sierra Leonean forward was the top scorer for Charleston Battery in 2023, bringing them within inches of their second USL Championship title before falling in a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Phoenix Rising. Now in his first season with Pittsburgh, Williams has already tallied a goal, which came as the equalizer in the 57' of the Riverhounds' season opener, a 1-1 draw on the road against North Caroline FC. He suited up in 2024 for Indy Eleven, where he had 10 goals in 31 appearances. Having previously faced Hartford Athletic during his stints with Charleston and Indy, Williams is a familiar threat- and will be one of the main focuses in Hartford's pre-match preparations.

