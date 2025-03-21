Oakland Roots SC Prepares for Historic Home Opener Versus San Antonio FC
March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
One of the most anticipated moments in Roots history is finally here, as the team returns to Oakland to do battle with San Antonio FC at the iconic Oakland Coliseum in front of a record breaking crowd on Saturday night at 7 PM PT.
Roots last played in Oakland more than two years ago - a home victory versus Birmingham Legion at Laney College on Oct. 1, 2022. The fans are set to welcome Roots' homecoming in extraordinary fashion. With more than 24,500 tickets already sold for Saturday's match, the club is set to more than triple their current attendance record of 6,408 set during last year's double-header with Oakland Soul on June 8.
The crowd will be history-making not only for the club, but for the USL as well. If attendance numbers match ticket sales, the fixture will become the highest attended in USL history among active teams.
Oakland is also hoping to make history on the pitch. San Antonio has been a familiar obstacle for Roots - and one they have yet to overcome - holding a winless 0-3-4 record in the all-time series.
This year looks as if it will pose no less of a challenge. San Antonio has been perfect through the first two games of the season, holding a 2-0-0 record and having still not allowed a single goal to be scored against them.
But this edition of the Roots' offense could be up to the task. Having scored twice in back-to-back games - a feat Oakland hadn't achieved in 12 previous contests - the scoring prowess of the club looks to be improved.
The newcomers are fitting in nicely as well. Peter Wilson earned his first assist with the club just eight minutes into his debut, and EJ Johnson has been a hound at the forward position, pressuring opposing defenses into making costly mistakes.
After a sluggish start, the atmosphere of the Coliseum - which will see its first major soccer action since a 2011 international friendly between Mexico and Paraguay - might be just what Roots need to jumpstart their season, and set them on a winning path.
Roots will have an extended stretch at home as well, playing four of their next five in Oakland. Following Saturday's home-opener, the squad will prepare for the return of Johnny Rodriguez as the Las Vegas Lights come to town on March 29 at 7 PM PT.
