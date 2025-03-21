El Paso Locomotive FC to Face Ventura County FC on April 2 in Second Round of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After its first tournament victory in franchise history, El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it will continue its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against Ventura County FC on Wednesday, April 2 at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, California. The Second Round match will be streamed on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

El Paso Locomotive FC defeated Harpos FC 5-1 this past Wednesday at Southwest University Park in First Round play. Bryan Romero scored his first two Locomotive goals in his first start for the club while Beto Avila and Gabi Torres each followed up their USL Championship Team of the Week selection with goals of their own.

Ventura County FC, Locomotive's Second Round opponent, is the reserve team for the LA Galaxy and competes in MLS Next Pro. They defeated amateur side Laguna United 7-0 in their First Round match and currently sit at eighth in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $100,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $25,000 cash prize.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024 with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

