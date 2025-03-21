Match Preview: Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

March 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC returns to Pitbull Stadium to take on its in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, this Saturday at 7 PM.

Both teams have not been able to secure a win yet in the 2025 USL Championship season, having both lost their first two games.

Miami, however, is coming off of a Tuesday night Open Cup win against Naples United FC. Miami beat Naples 4-1 in the first round of the Open Cup. Francisco Bonfiglio, who was suspended for Miami's second match, scored a brace at the end of the second half.

https://twitter.com/TheMiamiFC/status/1902146208182698221

Miami kept pushing in the second half, leading to goals from Allen Gavilanes and Tobias Zarate, just a few minutes apart.

Kevin Hoyos is another player to watch, scoring Miami's sole goal of the 2025 USL Championship season in last week's match against Indy Eleven.

The Rowdies remain scoreless this far in 2025, having lost their previous two matches, 1-0, against Las Vegas Lights FC and FC Tulsa.

Miami and Tampa Bay will be looking to secure their first win of the 2025 season as the third week of action takes place. Derby tickets are now on sale at miamifc.com/tickets.

#MIAvTBR Quick Notes:

Date: Saturday, March 22

Kickoff: 7 PM EST

Venue: Pitbull Stadium

Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets

How to Watch:

Local: FanDuel Sports Network

Nationwide: ESPN+

South America: ESPN LATAM

International: YouTube

2025 USL Championship Record:

Miami FC: 0-2-0

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 0-2-0

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.