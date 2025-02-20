URFC Announces Additions to Backroom and Performance Staff

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday February 20, 2025) - Utah Royals FC is delighted to announce the appointment of new assistant sporting director Connor Oniki, in addition to his role as legal counsel, reporting directly to sporting director Kelly Cousins. The club is also pleased to further announce the additional appointments of new head of medical Elise Vadiveloo, and head of performance Willem Moens as the latest additions to head coach Jimmy Coenraets' performance staff as the club continues its preseason shakeup of its backroom personnel ahead of the commencement of the 2025 domestic season.

Oniki has been a member of the URFC organization since its inception, beginning as a legal intern in 2022 before transitioning into a full-time legal counsel less than a year later, making up part of the foundation that laid the groundwork for the return of royalty at the start of 2024. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University. Prior to his start with the Royals, Oniki completed a one-month legal internship in London, England, with the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB), as well as a separate internship with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in New York. Oniki specializes in roster rules and regulation compliance, salary cap management, and all domestic, federation, and FIFA compliances. He manages the club's many agent relationships and also oversees its talent identification and scouting efforts, working to provide a pipeline of talent in support of the club's recruitment endeavors.

Vadiveloo joins URFC from Women's Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion, on the South Coast of England, where she spent over a year serving as the 1st team and then lead physiotherapist. She hails from Australia and attended Deakin University, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Exercise and Sport Science in 2014, before earning a Doctor of Physiotherapy from Bond University in Robina, Queensland, six years later. Upon completion of her Doctorate program, Vadiveloo then underwent a Physical Therapy and Athletic Training internship at Stanford University in 2020 which preceded a three-year tenure in the WSL encompassing stints with Reading Football Club, with whom she plied her trade between 2022 and 2023, as well as The Seagulls. Vadiveloo is known for her strong interest in women's sports and is deeply passionate about the development of female athletes.

New head of performance Moens arrives at the Royals having spent the previous three years with RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League where he began as a sports physical therapist before evolving into a physio/performance coach and sports scientist for the club's U23 side and was responsible for the medical and performance organization of the team. He received his Bachelor's degree, as well as a Master's degree in Sports Physiotherapy, from KU Leuven, during which time, as the latter, he also completed an internship with Belgian top division side OH Leuven. At the end of his internship tenure, he was offered a position as a sports physiotherapist for the club's U18 Elite team before then taking on a more performance-based role for the women's team as a strength and performance coach. After a year and a half with Leuven, Moens then departed to assume a new full-time role with top heavyweights Anderlecht, between 2021 and 2024, up until his arrival to Utah.

