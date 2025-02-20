Angel City Football Club Quotes and Game Notes Ahead of Preseason Match against Seattle Reign FC at Coachella Valley Invitational

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) continued preseason training this week as they prepared for their second Coachella Valley Invitational match on Saturday, February 22 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on KCOP-TV and ACFC's Youtube channel.

Below please find quotes from Interim Head Coach Sam Laity and goalkeeper Angelina Anderson:

ACFC Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson

On her recent contract extension through 2028:

"It gives me confidence in knowing that I will be here for a little while and provides some security. It's great to know that the club and its management have confidence in me and that provides a great foundation for me when I get out there. It gives me the ability to feel like this is my team, my spot, and where I'll be for the next five years. Now I can really focus and work every day to step into that role."

On the club adding key defenders this offseason:

"It's great to add more quality defenders to our arsenal. Not only does it improve competition within the group, but it's nice as a goalkeeper to know I have strength in front of me. So far everyone has been playing at a high level on the backline.

"Looking into the season, we know how important that is going to be for us. Yes, we need to score goals, but I'm a big believer in defense winS championships so it's great to see our defense getting stronger."

On attending camp with the USWNT:

"It was a really fun and great experience overall. I went in with a strong mindset of not having any expectations, and just wanting to grow and learn. I wanted to take in every moment from the opportunity I was given.

"There were definitely some moments in team meetings where I would sit there in awe that Emma Hayes was talking to me, but overall I feel like I had a great camp. There were definitely some challenging moments, but it felt like a great first step of a much longer process in playing for the US Women's National Team and I am really happy with how it all went."

On how she develops relationships with the backline:

"As a goalkeeper, you are an automatic leader because you are expected to communicate and organize so much. I have always tried to focus on relationship building at the front end of that.

"Then in the game, when you do have to demand something from someone, they are able to receive it better if you do already have that trust in the relationship where you have their best interest in mind.

"There are going to be challenges throughout the season, that is inevitable. Having those relationships help in the harder moments to work through those challenges."

ACFC Interim Head Coach Sam Laity

On the team's performance against Portland in the Coachella Valley Invitational:

"The thing that we were the most pleased with as a staff and as a team was the mentality. To concede a sloppy goal and then come back into the game and win the game, even though it's pre-season, shows a little bit about the mentality of the group and some of the things that we've honed in on over the course of the preseason.

"The performance follows attitude, which is something that we talk about a lot and the attitude was outstanding in the game. I thought there were a lot of really bright moments and we're four weeks into preseason, and another three and a half left. If that's our attitude level at this period of the preseason, then we're in a great spot."

On his thoughts towards playing against SoCal Rival San Diego Wave FC in the home opener:

"When the schedule first came out, everybody was excited. That's the day that we're working towards, but we haven't spent any time talking or thinking about San Diego. We will turn our attention to them in the week leading up to the game.

"It's about us, the San Diego game is a little way off. There's an enormous amount of training sessions and games that we need to get through before we play them. I was going to say it's the North Star, but not really. It's just in the background, it's a shadow. We'll start turning our attention to them in the build up to that game that week."

On carrying the team's mentality into the next preseason game against Seattle Reign FC:

"We're not going to adapt to what they do in preseason, it always will be about us. We'd like to think that we will have to adapt and teams will be forced to adapt against us, so we are going into that game with a number of internal objectives as to things that we want to see improvements on after our game against Portland.

"We've been playing and training against each other for three weeks, so this last week gave us a chance and we played against Bay FC the week before. It gives us an opportunity to play against a different opponent than ourselves, which creates problems and also gives us an opportunity to solve problems moving forward. It will be the same thing with the Reign. They will create problems for us and our objective will be to solve them during the game.

"We're going into this game knowing it's all about us, and moving forward, it will all be about us. We'll spend 70 percent of time talking about what we need to do to hurt the opponent, and then probably 30 percent of the time saying this is where the threats are for them, and this is what we need to do to sort of vilify them."

