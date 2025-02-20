Kansas City Current, Forward Haley Hopkins Agree to Contract Extension

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and forward Haley Hopkins have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Haley joined the club in late January as part of a trade with the North Carolina Courage and is currently with the team in Bradenton, Florida for preseason training.

"We knew when we traded for Haley that we wanted to have her in KC beyond this season," said General Manager Caitlin Carducci. "In the short time that she's been with the club she's boosted our roster, created competition and been a professional on and off the field. We are excited to see her grow with our club and capitalize on her strengths to improve our team all around, not just in 2025, but also in seasons to come."

"KC Current is the perfect place for me to grow both as a person and a player, and I'm so excited to commit my future to this club," said Hopkins. "The ambition, talent, and competitive environment push players to be their best every day, but what makes it truly special is the close-knit team culture that fosters relationships beyond the field. I'm very grateful to learn from our world-class coaching staff while being supported by the best soccer operations staff. Training alongside such talented teammates has already strengthened my game, and I'm eager to contribute to the team's championship-winning mentality. With top-tier facilities, passionate fans, and a clear vision for the future, I know great things are ahead for this club, and I can't wait to be part of it!"

Hopkins joined the Current Jan. 30, 2025 after the club agreed to a trade with the North Carolina Courage in exchange for $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds. A Newport Beach, California native, Hopkins was the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage. In her rookie season, she made 13 appearances and four starts, while notching one goal and one assist. Hopkins also saw action in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, and recorded a brace in just 20 minutes of action in North Carolina's 5-0 victory against the Orlando Pride.

Last season, Hopkins built on her productive rookie campaign and saw an uptick in action, playing 1,496 minutes across 23 games. Hopkins made 18 starts in the 2024 regular season, including both regular season contests against the Current, while totaling three goals and one assist. Her lone assist of the 2024 campaign came in North Carolina's 2-1 victory over Kansas City on Sept. 1, 2024, as a Hopkins dish from inside the penalty area set up the Courage's first goal of the contest.

In the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, Hopkins picked up both a goal and an assist in 195 minutes of action. She also started the semifinal match of the competition against the Current at CPKC Stadium, playing 76 minutes in Kansas City's 2-0 victory. Hopkins finished fifth in the NWSL in aerial duels won with 51 and scored two headed goals in the 2024 regular season.

Prior to arriving in North Carolina, Hopkins had a decorated college career at both Vanderbilt and Virginia. In her three seasons at Vanderbilt, Hopkins was a two-time United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-America selection (2018, 2020) and a three-time All-SEC selection. At Virginia, Hopkins scored a team-high 14 goals in 2022 and was a two-time All-ACC selection. She was an integral part of deep NCAA Tournament runs with the Cavaliers in both 2021 and 2022 and scored a goal to force overtime against No. 1 seed UCLA in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Overall, Hopkins appeared in 104 collegiate games and made 100 starts, scoring 56 goals and adding 26 assists. She netted 21 game-winners and was 5-6 from the penalty spot, including a 3-for-4 mark in her final season at Virginia.

Hopkins and the rest of the squad will remain in Florida through March 2, before returning to Kansas City to prepare for the start of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season. The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

