Courage Announces 32-Player Roster
February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the updated preseason roster in compliance with the National Women's Soccer League's mandated 32-player limit deadline. Thirty players are currently in camp, including 21 under contract, while five players are away from the team for international duty.
The five players on international duty are all contracted players, giving the Courage a total of 26 rostered players with 25 active and one on the season-ending injury list. The Courage currently utilize all six available international spots. One spot was traded to San Diego Wave FC as part of the blockbuster offseason acquisition of midfielder Jaedyn Shaw, who is currently with the United States Women's National Team for the SheBelieves Cup.
The Courage roster below is broken down by position and listed alphabetically with contracted players followed by non-roster invitees.
GOALKEEPERS (3+1): Marisa Bova, Hensley Hancuff, Casey Murphy, Katie Cappelletti (NRI)
DEFENDERS (8+2): Maycee Bell, Malia Berkely, Sydney Collins (SEI), Brooklyn Courtnall, Kaleigh Kurtz, Charlotte McLean (INT), Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams, Taylor Jacobson (NRI), Italia Gemelli (NRI)
MIDFIELDERS (6+3): Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (INT), Brianna Pinto, Ashley Sanchez, Meredith Speck, Dani Weatherholt, Ashlyn Miller (NRI), Jillian Martinez (NRI), Amber Nguyen (NRI)
FORWARD (4+3): Hannah Betfort, Tyler Lussi, Cortnee Vine (INT), Olivia Wingate, Grayson Lynch (NRI), Heather MacNab (NRI), Jilly Shimkin (NRI)
INTERNATIONAL DUTY (5): Aline Gomes (INT), Manaka Matsukubo (INT), Denise O'Sullivan, Felicitas Rauch (INT), Jaedyn Shaw
NRI: Non-Roster Invitee
SEI: Season-Ending Injury list
INT: International Spot
