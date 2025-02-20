Bay FC Bolster Football Operations Team for 2025 Seaso

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC has finalized the club's Football Staff ahead of the 2025 NWSL Season, including a new global scouting department and robust medical staff. Mirelle Van Rijbroek joins the club as Head of Global Scouting and Recruitment, Graeme Abel as Head of Domestic Scouting (College to Pro), Katie Cole as Head of Domestic Scouting (Youth to College), Sarah Harkes as Player Care Coordinator, Melanie Bean as Head Athletic Trainer, Chrissy Landreth as Assistant Athletic Trainer, and Brendan Magallanez as Team Services Assistant.

"Coming off the success of our inaugural season, it has been important to identify areas we could grow, both on and off the field," said Sporting Director Matt Potter. "We have a very clear, 'One Team' directive, and attracting talent and the right people is central to fulfilling our club goals and ambition."

Van Rijbroek joins the club with nearly two decades of experience across the globe and has worked in scouting and talent development within federation environments in both the Netherlands (2008-17), and United States (2017-23). Prior to joining Bay FC, she served as Chief Football Officer for the Women's Professional Leagues in England, and as Director of Talent, Strategy and Development at Utah Royals FC as the club re-joined the NWSL for the 2024 season.

"With a distinguished career and an understanding of the global and domestic landscapes, Mirelle is the perfect candidate to help deliver on our goals and ambitions," said Potter. "A proven leader, developer, and expert in the women's game, we look forward to celebrating what Mirelle and her team do to put us at the forefront of scouting & recruitment. With the changes coming throughout the league and the mechanisms for recruitment, it speaks to ownership that we have been proactive and agile in building a talented team that will keep us at the forefront of this area of the game."

Abel and Cole will work under Van Rijbroek as Heads of Domestic Scouting. With Bay FC, Abel will specialize in college to professional scouting, utilizing his two decades of experience in coaching and development at the University of Nevada, University of Oregon, Washington State, Oklahoma and with the U.S. Women's National Team from 2015-2019, where he helped the squad bring home FIFA World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Cole will focus on U-18 scouting, identifying top players across the youth development pipeline. She brings extensive youth scouting experience to Bay FC from her time at U.S. Soccer, where she was the federation's Senior Talent Identification Manager for the West region.

"Graeme brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his work at multiple World Cups and a deep understanding of the international game. With a long-standing dedication to the women's game across various roles, his extensive knowledge and passion elevate our scouting and recruitment efforts, ensuring we continue to identify and attract top talent," said Van Rijbroek

"Katie brings a remarkable track record and extensive experience in scouting, along with deep expertise in the women's game to Bay FC," Van Rijbroek continued. "She has showcased exceptional passion, objectivity, and a long-term vision in identifying young talents here in the U.S. She will play a pivotal role in identifying and monitoring young potential talent, helping to build our future pathway and elevate our scouting and recruitment operations to the next level."

Harkes joins Bay FC as Player Care and Development Coordinator and will support the club's operations team in player experience and development functions. She brings experience in the professional game domestically and abroad, playing professionally from 2018 to 2022 with North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, as well as in Sweden, France and Scotland.

Bean joins Bay FC's performance staff as Head Athletic Trainer, and Landreth as Assistant Athletic Trainer under Director of Medical and Performance Stacey Hardin. Bean comes to the Bay Area from the University of Oklahoma, where she served Sooners Athletics as a Physical Therapist and Athletic Trainer for Women's Soccer. Landreth previously served the athletics department at Harvard University, supporting athletes across six sports.

"Melanie and Chrissy bring years of experience, a high level of professionalism and valuable, varied skillsets," said Hardin. "Each will drive us to provide world-class care and put Bay FC's players in a strong position to improve and succeed."

Magallanez joins Bay FC in a full-time role as Team Services Assistant after serving the club in a part-time basis in its inaugural 2024 campaign. He has supported professional teams throughout the Bay Area since 2013, including in team operations and equipment functions with the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Athletics.

"Our ability to be a world class club and serve our players' development and experience is directly tied to our people," said Director of Team Operations Andrew Loomis. "Sarah's experience in the game as a former player, and Brendan's time serving some of the Bay Area's top teams elevates our staff and club immensely and allows us to get closer to reaching that goal."

Bay FC's coaching staff under Head Coach Albertin Montoya remains unchanged from the staff that coached the team into the 2024 postseason. Assistant Coaches Jason Goodson and Angela Salem return for a second season in the Bay Area, alongside goalkeeper coach Kelly Miller, who joined the club mid-way through the 2024 campaign.

Bay FC's 2025 season is set to open Saturday, March 16 as the club travels to face off with Utah Royals at America First Field. The club will play its first home match of the season March 22, hosting Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park. The club's full schedule is available at BayFC.com. Tickets to all of Bay FC's 2025 home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, providing fans multiple options for catching all the Bay FC action at PayPal Park in 2025.

