Angel City Football Club Launches

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - In the wake of devastating fires that have impacted so many across Los Angeles, today Angel City Football Club (ACFC) launches "Seats of Strength," a season-long ticketing initiative to bring comfort, gratitude, and joy to those to affected and those who have bravely stepped up in response.

Through this program, fans can purchase tickets for first responders and those impacted, giving them an opportunity to experience an Angel City home game. To amplify this impact, ACFC will match every ticket purchased, doubling the number of seats available to those in need.

"We've seen unimaginable loss over the past few weeks. People have lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones. And yet, in the face of tragedy, we've also seen strength, resilience, and an unwavering spirit," said Julie Uhrman, CEO & Co-Founder. "Seats of Strength is our way of giving back to those who have always been there for our community- our first responders, neighbors, and city. It's an opportunity to come together, bring some joy and have some fun."

Angel City is working with accredited organizations across Los Angeles, including the LAFD Foundation, VET TIX / 1ST TIX, International Medical Corps, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks for ticket distribution.

"Our city is built on heart, compassion, and people showing up for one another," said Catherine Dávila, Head of Marketing and Community. "This is a way for us all to come together and celebrate the resilience of our community."

Join us at www.angelcity.com/seatsofstrength.

