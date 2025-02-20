San Diego Wave FC Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today a new multi-year partnership with Jameson Irish Whiskey, the world's #1 Irish Whiskey1 solidifying the brand as the first Official Whiskey of San Diego Wave FC.

Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in San Diego and invites them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.

"Soccer is more than just a game - it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. "Jameson has always been about creating connections, and partnering with San Diego Wave FC allows us to be right where our fans already are - celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the Wave community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to San Diego."

Jameson Irish Whiskey will be the presenting partner of a dedicated Heritage Night during a home match in 2025 with special heritage performances and giveaways. Additionally, Jameson will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Club's Jersey Launch Party on Thursday, Feb. 27, with further details to be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jameson as the first official spirits partner of Wave FC and to be a core piece of their larger soccer-centric campaign," said San Diego Wave FC Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Alyssa Haynes. "With Jameson's rich heritage and commitment to bringing people together, this partnership will perfectly reflect the passion of our fans. We're excited to collaborate on key matchday moments and grassroots activations to engage with our local San Diego community throughout the season."

As a benefit to Wave fans, Jameson will provide a number of complimentary "Go Green" rides on San Diego Metro's Green Line for those attending select matches at Snapdragon Stadium. In addition, Jameson will be featured on digital signage throughout Snapdragon Stadium including being the presenting sponsor of the matchday "kick-off" both in-game and on social media throughout the season.

For more information please visit SanDiegoWaveFC.com and JamesonWhiskey.com.

