San Diego Wave FC Community Relations Spotlight

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC is kicking off 2025 with a strong commitment to community service, and we're excited to highlight our latest initiatives.

January 9 - The Wave started the year with S.T.E.P. (Support The Enlisted Project), assisting with warehouse work and organizing essential supplies to support military families in the San Diego community.

January 28 & February 18 - The Community Relations and volunteer team visited the Ronald McDonald House for meal service shifts, providing warm meals for families with hospitalized children.

February 7 - The Club teamed up with forward Kyra Carusa for a gear donation in collaboration with The Athlete Academy for Hoover High School. Over 13 tables of Wave FC soccer gear, cleats, shoes, and soccer balls were donated to female high school athletes, ensuring they have the equipment they need to succeed.

February 13 - With the help of our volunteer team, the Club spent a day with the ASYMCA to take part in the food distribution program, in an effort to combat food insecurity among military families.

February 23 - Carusa visited Point Loma High School, engaging with the Women of Will leadership group and the women's soccer teams. She shared her journey to professional soccer and what it means to play for her hometown.

February 24 - San Diego Wave visited the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) for the Club to show appreciation to our first responders and provide lunch for the team.

Looking Ahead

San Diego Wave FC will take part in its second Annual Day of Service on Tuesday, March 4. Wave FC front office staff, players, and sporting staff will volunteer with 10 different organizations across San Diego County.

