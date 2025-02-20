Gotham FC Partners with LaCroix

February 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC, New Jersey and New York's professional women's soccer club, on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) that names LaCroix the official sparkling water of Gotham FC and the team's training kit sponsor.

As the preferred hydration choice for the team, LaCroix will help fuel Gotham FC, one of the world's leading professional women's soccer teams with a star-studded lineup that features U.S. Women's National Team stalwarts and decorated Olympians, World Cup champions and international standouts.

LaCroix will be Gotham FC's preseason training camp partner as well as an official training kit partner, which includes prominent placement of the LaCroix logo on the back of the team's training jerseys.

"We are thrilled to partner with LaCroix, a true beverage of choice for our team and staff," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer at Gotham FC. "This partnership is exciting on many levels because it aligns our team with a first-class brand in a critical category and allows us to create unique opportunities for our fans to enjoy throughout the game experience and season."

In each year of the term, LaCroix will be the presenting partner to two original content series with Gotham FC. The LaCroix Blind Taste Test will feature Gotham FC players blind-tasting LaCroix products and guessing the flavors. This series will have two episodes. The LaCroix Sparkling Play of the Match will be produced after each Gotham FC regular season home game - 13 in total - with a Gotham FC coach sharing post-game analysis.

The agreement also includes various activations. LaCroix will offer product samples at Gotham FC's popular pregame Fan Fest before games on March 23 and May 16 in addition to in-venue media and branding for all regular season home games and various retail opportunities. LaCroix products will be available in hospitality spaces throughout the season.

Gotham FC kicks off the 2025 NWSL season on Saturday, March 15, in Seattle against Reign FC. The team will play 13 regular season games at home, kicking off March 23 at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the 2024 NWSL champion Orlando Pride, with ESPN2 set to nationally broadcast the match.

Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets. For more information, visit GothamFC.com.

