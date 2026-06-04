Tyshawn Rose: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 13
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026
- Loudoun United FC Welcomes In-State Rivals Richmond Kickers for Saturday Cup Clash - Loudoun United FC
- Bruno Rendon USL-C "Team of the Month" Finalist - Indy Eleven
- USL Cup Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Continue TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative - Rhode Island FC
- Roots Return to Prinx Tires USL Cup Play on the Road at Las Vegas Lights FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine: Sunday, 3 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Toyota Field to Host Liga MX Femenil Campeón de Campeonas on July 26 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Player Khori Bennett Called up for International Friendly - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive Celebrates Historic 2026 College Signing Class - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa Unveils 'Route 66 Centennial Kit' - FC Tulsa
- Watch the World Cup with Reno Pro Soccer - Reno Pro Soccer
- Niang's Blast Earns LouCity Important Road Point - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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