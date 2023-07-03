Tyler Hardman Named MiLB's Double-A Eastern League Player of the Week for June 26 - July 2

July 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots third baseman Tyler Hardman

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots third baseman Tyler Hardman(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots 3B Tyler Hardman has been named the Double-A Eastern League's Player of the Week for June 26 - July 2.

The New York Yankees No. 18 prospect has homered five times in four games played during this week's series in Bowie. On Saturday night, he registered his first career three home run game, fourth career-multi-home run game and third this season--all over the last two weeks.

In addition, Hardman had a .467 average (7-for-15) for the week with seven RBI, seven runs, a double and four walks.

After one career multi-home run game in his first 190 career games, Hardman has now accomplished a multi-home run game three times in his last 11 games.

After he entered Saturday ranking third in the Eastern League with 16 home runs, his 19 homers now lead the league for the first time this season. He is also among the Eastern League leaders in SLG (3rd, .582), OPS (5th, .918), XBH (5th, 29) and TB (T-7th, 121).

After Hardman's career-high 22 home runs in 111 games (19.8 % HR rate) led all Yankees minor leaguers in 2022, this year he has homered 19 times in 57 games (33.3 % HR rate).

Hardman is the second Patriot this season to be honored by MiLB, joining RHP Clayton Beeter, who was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (June 5 - 11).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.