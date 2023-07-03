Senators Captures Series with 9-2 Victory over Altoona

July 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators offense came to life Monday afternoon in their 9-2 win over the Altoona Curve. With the win, the Senators start the second half with winning four out of six from the Curve. Harrisburg plated a run in the third on a solo home run by JT Arruda to tie the game, then scored eight of the next nine runs in the game.

The Big Play

With the Sens leading 2-1 and looking for a big hit, Robert Hassell III provided it with a three-run home run to right field giving the Senators a 5-1 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Alemao Hernandez started and went 5 innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits... Jack Sinclair followed and earned the win going 1.2 innings and allowing just a run... Tyler Schoff pitched 1.1 scoreless innings... Malvin Pena finished the game with a perfect ninth inning.

With the Gavel

JT Arruda hit a solo home run in the third to tie the game... Robert Hassell III hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning... Frankie Tostado had two hits including a three-run double in the eighth inning to break the game open... Leonel Valera had two hits... James Wood had a double and scored twice.

Filibusters

Harrisburg went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position... they stole three bases and have 99 on the season... They scored six two-out runs.

On the Docket

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game one of their six-game series Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:50 p.m.

