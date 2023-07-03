Senators Swat Past Curve to Take Series

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Altoona snuck ahead to an early first-inning lead on Monday, but the Harrisburg Senators scored eight runs over their final three at-bats to defeat the Curve, 9-2, at FNB Field.

Altoona's offense came in the first and seventh innings, scoring a pair of runs on sacrifice flies in the loss. Lolo Sanchez singled in the second at-bat of the game against Harrisburg starter Alemao Hernandez and advanced to second on a Mason Martin walk. Both base runners advanced on a throwing error by Hernandez before Gorski scored Sanchez on a sacrifice.

In the seventh, Altoona got singles from Matt Fraizer and Tsung-Che Cheng before Claudio Finol lifted a sac fly to bring the second run across. The Curve had just five hits and left seven runners on-base, going 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Curve starter Braxton Ashcraft lasted just one inning in the brief appearance, walking one batter and allowing no runs on one hit with 23 pitches thrown. Justin Meis threw three innings of relief behind him, allowing one run on a solo home run hit by J.T. Arruda.

Brad Case took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits in 1.2 innings to follow Meis. In the bottom of the sixth, Onix Vega hit an RBI-double to score Frankie Tostado, who led off the inning with a walk. Later in the frame, Robert Hassell III hit a three-run homer off Case to give the Senators a 5-1 lead.

Harrisburg added a run in the seventh on a Trey Lipscomb double off Braeden Ogle to make it a 6-2 game. Ogle allowed two hits in 1.1 innings with one strikeout. Tahnaj Thomas tossed the eighth inning for the Curve and was touched for three runs on one hit and three walks to go with three strikeouts. Tostado brought all three runs home on a bases-loaded double.

The loss drops Altoona to 2-4 in the second half of the season and 36-38 overall. Chavez Young added an outfield assist in the loss for the Curve, throwing out Jacob Young at second base. It was his fourth with the Curve in 15 games in the outfield.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound to face RHP Keider Montero for Erie.

