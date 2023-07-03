Monday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game against the Hartford Yard Goats and postgame fireworks at Mirabito Stadium Monday night have been postponed due to inclement weather. Details on a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Fans with tickets to Monday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
Monday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
