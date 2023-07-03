Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Altoona

July 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TODAYS GAME: The Senators and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) play game six of their six-game series today at FNB Field. This series begins the second half schedule for both teams. Altoona finished the first half 34-34, 3.0 games behind Erie. The Senators and Curve meet 18 times in the second half with 12 coming at FNB Field before August 1 and six at Altoona in September. LH Alemao Hernandez 2-3, 3.48 is on the hill for the Senators against RH Braxton Ashcraft 0-0, 0.00 who is on the mound for Altoona.

LAST TIME OUT: Sunday night at FNB Field, the Altoona Curve shut out the Senators 2-0. Altoona scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, both driven in by Mason Martin with two outs, which was all the Curve needed. The Senators had several chances, putting a runner to third base four times and having their leadoff hitter reach five times but couldn't come up with the much-needed hit.

SECOND HALF BEGINS: The second half of the Eastern League season begins tonight. The Senators home opponents are Altoona (2x), Richmond (3 games), Akron, Reading and Bowie. They go on the road to Akron, Bowie, Erie, Richmond, Binghamton + Altoona (12 game road trip).

UPCOMING DOCKET: This series begins the second half of the Eastern League schedule. After playing six games against Altoona, the Senators head to Akron to play the RubberDucks in a six-game series leading into the MLB All-Star break. Unlike the rest of the season schedule, Monday is not an off day so the Senators (and E.L.) are in a 12-day stretch of games.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (34-49) beat Philadelphia on the road 5-4 ... Rochester (36-41) and Lehigh Valley were postponed... Wilmington (33-39) lost at Hudson Valley 6-5.. Fredericksburg (33-38) lost to Salem 4-2.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Senators currently have 28 active players. The Sens have used 48 players including MLB rehab this season. Thirteen of the original 29 players that came to Harrisburg are still in Harrisburg (active or IL or dev). They've used 25 pitchers, 23 position players, 11 pitchers have started a game and 14 players are in their first season in double-A.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his first season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the last four season on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Prior to that, he was a manager in the Reds organization at four different levels (ROK-AAA). Former MLB reliever Joel Hanrahan is the Senators pitching coach. Tim Doherty is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1998: Jamey Carroll's two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifts the Senators to a 9-8 victory over Reading before a crowd of 4,793 on City Island.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2023

Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Altoona - Harrisburg Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.