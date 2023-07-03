Black Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Mason Black has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 26-July 2, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Black worked five perfect innings in Reading against the Fightin Phils, his fifth consecutive scoreless start. He also tied his season high with eight strikeouts and picked up his first Double-A win.

Black has not allowed a run since June 2, spanning 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

A native of Scranton, Pa., Black was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lehigh University. This year is his first season at the Double-A level.

Among Eastern League pitchers who have worked at least 50 innings this year, Black ranks third in WHIP (1.05), third in BAA (.196), third in strikeout percentage (34.1) and fifth in K/9 (11.3). In his 15 total starts for the Flying Squirrels, he is 1-4 with a 3.66 ERA.

Last year with Low-A San Jose and High-A Eugene, Black was named the California League Pitcher of the Month for May, the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week on Sept. 4 and an MiLB.com Giants Organization All-Star.

Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2023

