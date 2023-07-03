July 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BACK ON TRACK The Portland Sea Dogs were powered by three homers in last night's 12-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Alex Binelas put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the second with an RBI single to score Matthew Lugo. Steward Berroa tied the ballgame 1-1 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Marcelo Mayer mashed his sixth home run in Double-A with a lead off blast in the bottom of the sixth. With the solo homer to right center field, Portland took the 2-1 lead. New Hampshire plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single from Will Roberston, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Berroa, and a two-RBI single from Leo Jimenez. Portland responded with three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game again. A sacrifice fly from Phillip Sikes ignited the scoring before an RBI triple from Nick Yorke (4) put Portland within one. An RBI single from Mayer brought Yorke home and Portland tied it up. Binelas broke the game open with a two-run home run (8) in the top of the eighth. Mayer recorded his third hit of the day with an RBI single before Yorke scored on a wild pitch to put Portland up 9-5. Niko Kavadas blasted a three-run homer to right center field (13) to cap off the seven-run inning for Portland.

THREE GO DEEP Three Sea Dogs had multi-hit games in Saturday's win while Marcelo Mayer, Alex Binelas, and Niko Kavadas all recorded a home run. Mayer went three-for-five at the plate with three RBI while Binelas went two-for-five with three RBI and Elih Marrero went two-for-five.

CELLUCCI SPINS A GEM Brendan Cellucci tied a season-high 3.0 innings out of the bullpen for Portland while recorded a new career-high seven strikeouts. It was the most strikeouts for Cellucci since 2019.

TOP DOGS Portland remains in first place in the Northeast Division tied with the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in second place, 1.0 game behind the Sea Dogs and Patriots.

BACK TO HADLOCK The Sea Dogs will head back north to Hadlock Field to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) in a six-game series beginning tomorrow, July 4th at 6:20pm. Portland is 3-0 against Binghamton in Portland and 6-3 overall this season against the Rumble Ponies.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 3, 2006 - David Bacani and Dustin Kelly, both position players, pitched for Portland in an ugly 15-2 loss to Trenton. This marked the first time in franchise history that two position players pitched in a game. Kelly did have some luck - pitching one scoreless inning...On this day, the Sea Dogs welcome their five millionth fan in team history.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Robert Kwiatkowski will start for the Sea Dogs tonight. His last start for Portland was in game two of Friday's doubleheader. He tossed 3.0 innings and allowed one run without giving up a hit. He issued two walks while striking out three.

