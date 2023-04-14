Tyler Dearden Remains Clutch in Portland's 3-1 Win

Manchester, New Hampshire - Six scoreless innings from LHP Shane Drohan along with a pair of RBI singles by Tyler Dearden combine for a 3-1 Portland Sea Dogs (6-1) victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-3) on Friday night in Manchester.

Sea Dogs outfielder Tyler Dearden remained clutch with two more RBI tonight. Dearden is batting 1.000 (six-for-six) with runners on base, with seven RBI and a double in three games

Portland's starter Shane Drohan set the tone for the Sea Dogs, pitching 6.0 shutout innings. He gave up three hits while striking out six and did not issue a walk.

Tyler Dearden ignited the offense with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier in the top of the fifth inning, plating the first run of the game to put Portland on top, 1-0.

The scoring resumed in the top of the seventh inning when Stephen Scott doubled to score Matthew Lugo and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Scott would come around to score the second run of the inning on a single by Dearden, extending Portland's lead, 3-0.

The Fisher Cats came back to capitalize on a double off the bat of P.K. Morris to score Phil Clarke but Portland held the lead, 3-1.

Brendan Nail came in to relieve in a high-leverage situation with the bases loaded in the ninth inning with one out on the board. Nail recorded the last two outs to secure the save and close the door on the Fisher Cats with a 3-1 final.

LHP Shane Drohan (2-0, 0.00 ERA) earned his second win of the season for the Sea Dogs. RHP Brendan Nail (1) earned the save with one strikeout over 0.2 innings. New Hampshire starter, RHP Paxton Schultz (0-1, 1.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium tomorrow for game five of a six-game set against the Fisher Cats. First pitch is slated for 4:05pm. RHP CJ Liu (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will make the start for Portland, while New Hampshire will send LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-1, 0.00) to the mound.

