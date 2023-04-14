Actor Steve Guttenberg to Appear at Tuesday, April 18 Somerset Patriots Game

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that actor Steve Guttenberg will appear at the Tuesday, April 18 game at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 6:35 pm.

Guttenberg will be starring in a new show, Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, playing at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick from April 25 through May 21.

Guttenberg will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game and also meet fans on the main concourse for pictures and autographs at the George Street Playhouse table.

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring Guttenberg. The show is a hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all.

The versatile actor made a name for himself in leading roles in films like Diner (1983), Police Academy (1984), Cocoon (1985), Short Circuit (1986), Bedroom Window (1986) and Three Men and a Baby (1987).

On stage, Guttenberg appeared in The Boys Next Door (1993) in London's West End, Prelude to a Kiss (1995) on Broadway, and Furthest From The Sun (2000) at the June Lune Theatre in Minneapolis. Guttenberg also played Henry Percy in 20150 The Hudson Warehouse Theatre's production of Henry IV.

He has produced an Emmy-nominated television special, Gangs, performed in the original Miracle On Ice, and also ABC's The Day After, which is still one of the most watched television events of this century.

Guttenberg has the record for most original films to go to franchises in film history, and appearing in the most films in The Screen Actors Guild from 1980-1990, tying Gene Hackman.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and continues to learn and study his beloved craft.

More information about Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, or to purchase tickets, please visit georgestreetplayhouse.org.

